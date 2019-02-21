Kesoram Industries waiting for SEBI approval for demerger of tyre business

The official said stock exchanges had given in-principle clearance. "We are waiting for SEBI's approval. Then we will approach the NCLT", he said.
Kesoram Industries, a BK Birla group company, is expecting to get the SEBI approval of its proposed demerger of its tyre business by February this year, a company official said.
He said the entire demerger process was likely to be completed by July-end.
Kesoram was having three business units - cement, tyre and rayon.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 04:48 pm