you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kesoram Industries waiting for SEBI approval for demerger of tyre business

The official said stock exchanges had given in-principle clearance. "We are waiting for SEBI's approval. Then we will approach the NCLT", he said.

PTI
Kesoram Industries, a BK Birla group company, is expecting to get the SEBI approval of its proposed demerger of its tyre business by February this year, a company official said.

He said the entire demerger process was likely to be completed by July-end.

Kesoram was having three business units - cement, tyre and rayon.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 04:48 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Kesoram Industries #SEBI

