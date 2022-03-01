Kerala’s tourism revival plans hit a big speed bump

The state’s first caravan park was inaugurated at Vagamon in Idukki district last week.

While COVID restrictions are being relaxed and paranoia around the pandemic is subsiding, tourism in Kerala, one of the premier leisure destinations in the country, presents a contrasting picture.

On the one hand, the Kerala government is going the whole hog to lure more tourists to the State with innovative bait such as caravan holidays and change-of-air themes.

On the other hand, devastated by the pandemic-induced crisis, contract carriage operators, who are heavily dependent on the travel industry, are groping in the dark for a way to repay loans taken for their vehicles.

Wooing tourists

The Kerala government is keen to regain the past glory of tourism in the State with new concepts and ideas as tourist arrivals increase.

Last week, Kerala tourism minister PA Mohamed Riyaz inaugurated the state’s first caravan park at Vagamon in Idukki district. He said around 353 caravan operators and 120 park developers have expressed interest in the new initiative of the government. More parks have been proposed in places like Marayur and Malampuzha.

Kerala tourism recently launched ‘love in the air’ micro video songs of one-minute duration to attract honeymooners from India and abroad. Two other concepts, 'change of air’ and ‘longstays’ are intended to lure urban Indians and families to the State, according to tourism director VR Krishna Teja.

In 2021, tourist arrivals in the State increased by 43 percent over the previous year to 7,598,104, though this is still lower than the inflow in 2019.

In a shambles

But the tourist vehicle industry in the State is in a shambles with operators struggling to stay afloat after Covid-19. Typically, big contract carriage vehicles with 29-49 seat capacity are engaged to carry travellers to weddings, leisure locations and on pilgrimages. COVID-19 dealt a heavy blow to all these three aspects of travel tourism. Vehicles with fewer seats managed to find takers as the pandemic restricted the number of persons attending functions

With their vehicles idling, the operators were hard put to find funds to repay loans and remit taxes and insurance for their vehicles. They had to pay full tax for the first quarter in 2020 and 80 percent of the tax for the second quarter in 2020 though their buses were idling. Again, there will be no relief from tax for the period from last July until March 31 2022, while taxes were waived for some quarters before that.

“When we were paying full taxes the vehicles were idling. Insurance, on average, comes to 80,000 a year for a big vehicle. But we were hit the most by the moratorium on loans. After 24 months of moratorium, the loans have increased by a third. In my case, the loan of Rs 19 lakh has become Rs 29 lakh,’’ said S Prasanthan, general secretary of Contract Carriage Operators Association, Kerala.

Since the value of the vehicle depreciates even as the loan amount rises, it goes at a lower rate even if sold. There were around 9,000 big vehicle operators in Kerala in 2019. This has come down to 5,000 now with 2,000 vehicles sold as scrap, 1,000 sold to operators in Andhra Pradesh and another 1,000 surrendered to banks or financial institutions, said Prasanthan. Most vehicles costing Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore and above are bought with loans for 60-80 percent of the amount.

Now, operators are finding it difficult to find buyers for buses sold for scrap value. “I am trying to sell my three old buses, which were bought for Rs 30-36 lakh, for scrap value,’’ said Royson Joseph, founder of Royal Tourism. He expects about Rs 5 lakh for each bus from the iron, aluminium and brass parts of the bus.

Driving slow

Suresh Kumar, MD of Kallada Tours and Travels Ltd., who operates a fleet of inter-State buses, is now focusing more on other activities like his liquor business, as he feels the sector doesn’t have a promising future.

“Only six out of over 20 services in Kerala are running now. Other buses are idling and I have to pay insurance for them. I may need around Rs 5-6 lakh per bus to resume operations. Moreover, with intense competition, bus operators are trying to reduce fares at a time when the diesel cost is rising,’’ he said.

According to Prasanthan, contract carriage operators pay around Rs 800 crore a year to the government in taxes. “If we are allowed to run with an extended restructuring period, rehabilitation package, interest subsidy and waiver of tax, the financial burden of the government can be made up in a few months from the tax and cess on diesel,’’ he said.