Kerala's COVID-19 caseload crosses 6.50 lakh mark; 4,470 new cases, 4,847 recoveries

Malappuram accounted for 700 new cases, Kozhikode 578, Ernakulam 555 and Thrissur 393.

PTI
Dec 10, 2020 / 09:48 PM IST

Kerala's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 6.50 lakh mark on December 10, with 4,470 new cases being reported while 4,847 people have been cured of the infection. In the last 24 hours, 52,769 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate dipped to 8.47 per cent, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

So far, 68,08,399 samples have been sent for testing. With 4,847 recoveries today, presently 59,517 people are undergoing treatment and 5,91,845 have recuperated. The total COVID cases in the state has touched 6,54,041.

Malappuram accounted for 700 new cases, Kozhikode 578, Ernakulam 555 and Thrissur 393. The toll has climbed to 2,533 with 26 more deaths confirmed due to the virus infection. Of the positive cases, 37 are health workers, 77 had come from outside the state, 3,858 were infected through contact and the source of infection of 498 people is not known, the release stated.

As many as 3,16,491 people are under observation in various districts, including 13,924 in hospitals.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Kerala
first published: Dec 10, 2020 07:26 pm

