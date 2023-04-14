 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Kerala jewelers cash in on demand for lightweight ornaments as gold price soars

Krishna Kumar Karwa
Apr 14, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST

Unlike traditional gold ornaments, these do not last a lifetime, but customers do not mind because they cost only a fraction of the amount used to buy other jewellery.

The per gram rates of gold in the country, both 22 and 24 carat, have gone through the roof in the last one year

As gold prices continue to head north, it is boom time for one-gram gold jewellers in Kerala, which has the highest per capita gold consumption in the country.

These jewellers fashion ornaments with a layering of 24 carat gold over copper or silver alloys. Their products are lighter and much cheaper than the standard gold jewellery without compromising on the looks.

The one-gram ornaments are gaining popularity at a time when sales volumes of conventional gold jewellers are taking a hit due to the surging price of the yellow metal.

They have been able to cash in on the rising consumer preference for lighter jewellery among the youngsters and the spike in gold rates have not affected these jewellers as much as the conventional ones as the quantity of gold used is much lower.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show