Kerala IT park opens pavilion at GITEX Global 2021 in Dubai

The Kerala IT Park has opened its pavilion at the GITEX Global 2021 technology fest in Dubai showcasing the state's IT infrastructure strengths and investment avenues to the key market for the IT firms.

A delegation of 30 Kerala based IT companies and 20 startups led by IT Parks CEO John M Thomas is representing the state's IT sector in the international event.

"The team, under the theme 'Future Perfect', will showcase and highlight state's IT infrastructure strengths and investment avenues to enterprises in the region which is also a key market for Kerala based IT firms," Kerala IT parks said in a release. Thomas said Kerala's evolution as one of the leading IT hubs in the country is the result of a nurturing and enabling ecosystem developed by the Government.

"Our dynamic IT policy is fine-tuned to respond to the challenging pace of digital technology through the development of world-class IT Parks, and encouraging startups and entrepreneurship.

This has resulted in an IT industry with resilience, productivity and innovation skills that places us ahead of the technology curve," Thomas said. He said "through our participation at GITEX, we aim to engage with the global tech world and highlight our ability to meet the demands of the new digital economy."

At GITEX 2021, Kerala IT will be unveiling a range of innovative products and services related to emerging technologies to potential partners and investors.

"Kerala IT today has the enterprise and expertise to power the development of cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, Robotics, Deep Machine Learning, Blockchain & FinTech, Big Data, Cloud and Quantum computing, AR/VR, Space science etc. Kerala IT Parks is located at Concourse 2, stall number CC2-18," the release said.

The mega event will conclude on October 21. The Kerala IT Parks offers IT built up space or land parcels in Special Economic Zones and in Domestic Tariff Areas (DTA) within its campuses across the Technopark Thiruvananthapuram, Infopark Kochi, Cyberpark Kozhikode and satellite IT parks.