Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 04:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala HC refuses to stay privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram airport

The state government filed the application in the court, after an all-party-meeting in the state demanded withdrawal of the Union Cabinet's decision last week to lease out the airport to Adani Enterprises.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday declined to stay the further proceedings in leasing out Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises.

Considering an application by the Kerala government seeking the stay, the court adjourned the case for detailed hearing.

Directing the government to produce the documents before September 9, the bench said a detailed hearing in the matter will be held on September 15.

In its application, the state government said unless the stay is granted, it will be put to irreparable injury and hardship.



Last year, the high court had dismissed the petition challenging the decision, terming it as not maintainable under Article 226 of the Constitution.

The state government then filed an appeal before the Supreme Court against the high court order.

The apex court set aside the judgement of the high court and the matter was remanded back to it for a decision on merit.

Referring to the top court directive, the state government said, "all further proceedings in relation to grant of lease with regard to operation, management and development of Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises Ltd, is to be stayed pending disposal of the aforementioned writ petition."
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 04:41 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.