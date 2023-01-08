Kerala govt's year of enterprises project selected as best practices model

The Kerala government's year of enterprises project, under which more than one lakh enterprises were created in eight months, has been selected as one of the best practices model.

The project has been selected as a best practices model in thrust on MSMEs session during the just concluded Chief Secretaries National Conference held in the national capital, according to an official release.

Started in the current fiscal, the project was aimed at creating one lakh enterprises in one year.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev said the state government achieved the goal in eight months.

In November, as many as 1,01,353 enterprises were set up under the project and the total investment stood at around Rs 6,282 crore, the release said.