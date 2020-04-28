Kerala waives off rent for IT/ITeS companies in government IT parks for 3 months

Earlier the centre had waived off rentals for IT/ITeS firms operating out of Software Technology Parks of India from March till June.
Kerala, at the back of the COVID-19 outbreak, has waived off rent for all IT/ITeS companies for three months starting from April in the IT parks and building owned by the government.
In a circular on April 27, the government said, "Rent is waived off for the months of April, May and June 2020 for all IT/ITeS firms who have taken up to 10,000 sq ft of IT space for rental."
The rental for these months will be paid by July, August and September 2020, the statement added.
Earlier, the centre waived off rentals for IT/ITeS firms operating out of Software Technology Parks of India from March till June. The rental waiver was estimated to be Rs 5 crore.
