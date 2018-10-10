App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 09:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala government to merge dist co-op banks with state co-op bank

The cabinet decision comes in the wake of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) according in principle approval to the start the 'Kerala bank,' a release Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Kerala government Wednesday decided to merge 14 district co-operative banks with the state co-operative bank as part of its proposal to set up the 'Kerala Bank.'

The cabinet decision comes in the wake of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) according in principle approval to the start the 'Kerala bank,' a release Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office said.

With this, the three-tier co-operative system in the state would become a two-tier model, it said.

Changes would be made in accordance with the conditions laid down by the RBI. This was a step forward to set up the Kerala Bank, the release added.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala asked the government to withdraw its decision as it would only lead to the destruction of the co-operative system in the state.

He also pointed out that the RBI has put forth 19 'tough' conditions which the government would find difficult to meet.

Merging of district co-operative banks with the state co-operative bank would result in the destruction of the democratic process in the co-operative sector, Chennithala claimed.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 09:12 pm

tags #Business #India #Kerala

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.