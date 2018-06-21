App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Kerala government to launch scheme to offer loans at low interest rates

The initiative is to help ordinary people who are being exploited by private financiers charging exorbitant interest rates for loans, state Minister for Co-Operation and Tourism.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Thiruvananthapuram | The last year’s table topper dropped to the third position in ASICS 2017. The city registered a massive drop in capex per capita in the assessment year for the fifth instalment of the survey.
Thiruvananthapuram | The last year’s table topper dropped to the third position in ASICS 2017. The city registered a massive drop in capex per capita in the assessment year for the fifth instalment of the survey.

The Kerala government will be launching an ambitious micro-finance programme in the co-operative sector to help people, who were exploited by private financiers charging exorbitant interest rates for loans.

The initiative is to help ordinary people who are being exploited by private financiers charging exorbitant interest rates for loans, state Minister for Co-Operation and Tourism, Kadakampally Surendran said in the Assembly today.

Co-operative banks would launch the proposed scheme, titled 'Muttathe Mulla', with the support of women neighbourhood network - 'Kudumbashree,' he said.

"The government is taking steps to regulate loan sharks through a joint initiative of cooperative banks and Kudumbashree," Surendran said.

Under the initiative, loans would be provided at lower interest rates, he said.

Cooperative banks would give away micro-finance loans to 'Kudumbashree' at an interest rate of seven percent, which members of the neighbourhood network can avail at an interest rate of 12 percent.

Many private money lenders were charging 37-72 percent interest for micro-finance loans, the minister pointed out.

The first phase would be launched in northern Palakkad district on June 29, he added.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 05:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Kerala government #Muttathe Mulla #Real Estate

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.