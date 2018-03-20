Kerala government organises 2-day global digital summit from March 22

A two-day Global Digital Summit, being organised by the Kerala government, would discuss the likelihood of digital technology making greater penetration in global healthcare system to enhance its quality, improve diagnostics and reduce costs. The summit is being held here on March 22-23.

"The Digital Future of Health and Sustainability" is the topic for panel discussion' Experts would brainstorm on some relevant issues like whether the change in the healthcare industry is driven by corporates or by consumers and the impact digital disruptions are making on medical tourism industry in developing countries like India, the organisers said in a release here.

The panelists including Ajith J Thomas, Azad Moopen, Anuradha Acharya, Bhagvan Chougule and Prashath Warrier will talk about the changes or disruptions that could impact the future of health and sustainability, specifically addressing issues like differences in business likely to be witnessed in the next 5-10 years and how such changes will impact the consumer in planning, purchasing, fulfilment and experience.

In particular, the speakers would offer their insights on issues like the ability of healthcare industry to keep up with the changing patient expectations, and the role of digital innovations in improving transparency and making it more affordable, they said.

"Digital innovation is going to revolutionise the industry in the next 5-10 years. I foresee a significant number of patients seeking primary consultation via telemedicine and more and more people seeking home monitoring of chronic diseases. The development of a variety of wearables will make this monitoring easy," Moopen is quoted as saying the release. "We could also see remote surgeries using robots become more widespread," he said.

The panelists will deliberate on the need to reboot healthcare delivery by using big data to customise and personalise care programmes, transform patient engagement models, and inject greater efficacy in diagnosis and post-treatment monitoring.

They would also discuss how their companies are planning to address this opportunity or challenge and how a state like Kerala can benefit from such opportunities, the organisers said.