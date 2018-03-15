App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 15, 2018 07:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala government expects to get RBI nod for Kerala Bank   

With the formation of the Kerala Co-operative Bank by merging district co-operative banks with state co-operative banks, affiliation of primary agriculture co-operative societies would be with the new Bank.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Reserve Bank of India clearance for the Kerala Bank, an ambitious concept of CPI-M led LDF government, is expected by the end of this month.

This was stated by Minister for Law A K Balan, on behalf of State Minister for Co-operation Kadakampally Surendran in the state assembly today.

With the formation of the Kerala Co-operative Bank by merging district co-operative banks with state co-operative banks, affiliation of primary agriculture co-operative societies would be with the new Bank.

State government expect to get RBI clearance for the Kerala Bank by end of this month, Balan said during question hour.

Government was of the view that the functioning of the primary co-operatives would be strengthened with the formation of proposed Kerala Co-operative Bank, he said.

It was stated in a written reply in the assembly that steps have been taken for software integration of all Bank branches by according sanction to RFP (request for proposal, procurement, installation and commissioning).

tags #Business #Companies #Kerala #Kerala Bank #RBI

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC