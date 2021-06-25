Kerala Gold Smuggling Investigation: ED moves High Court against state order for Judicial Inquiry

Kerala government has appointed a Judicial Commission, headed by former Kerala HC Judge VK Mohan, to examine conduct of the ED and the state Customs Department for allegedly trying to falsely implicate Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the UAE gold smuggling case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Cochin Zone, has moved the Kerala High Court against the state’s notification ordering Judicial Inquiry into its conduct from July 2020.

The petition argues that the state’s order dated May 7 was “an attempt of those in power to prevent the Central agency from investigating the gold smuggling case”, Live Law reported.

The petition notes that Principal Secretary to the CM and state Home Minister were found to be involved in the case and the government’s notification thus “interferes, impedes and imperils” the ED’s ongoing legitimate investigation, the report said.

The plea also points out that as per Section 3 r/w 2A of the Commission of Inquiry Act, the state government does not have authority to take such a step in matters under the Central List/ List-I of the 7th Schedule of the Constitution.

Notably, the case is being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) which falls under Entries 1, 10, 14 and 93 of List I.

The petition said the state was challenging the constitutional doctrine of Federalism by interdicting the ED’s investigation.

Prior to the government notification, two FIRs were registered against unnamed ED officials for “coercing accused in the gold smuggling case to give false incriminating statements to implicate the CM and other state functionaries”. These were quashed by the Kerala HC in April.