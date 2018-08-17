Kerala Floods: ICICI Bank waives off penalty for late payment of EMIs, credit card dues in August

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has waived off penalties on late payment of EMIs for all retail loans and credit card dues in August for customers in Kerala. The state has been hit by incessant rains leading to massive floods and loss of lives.

The bank will contribute Rs 10 crore as aid the state government and local authorities to provide relief and assistance in flood affected regions of southern state. A majority of the contribution will be extended to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, the penalty waiver will be applicable on late payment of EMIs for all retail loans, home, car and personal loans for customers in Kerala this month. Cheque-bouncing charges for ICICI Bank customers in Kerala have also been waived off for this month.

Tom Jose, Chief Secretary, Government of Kerala said that of the Rs 10 crore donated by ICICI Bank, Rs 8 crore will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund while Rs 2 crore will be provided to all the 14 district administrations to help purchase relief material.