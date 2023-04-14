 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kerala Financial Corp invites bids from merchant bankers for Rs 273.50-cr bond issue

Moneycontrol News
Apr 14, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST

The last date for submission of bids is on April 20 by 2 pm, release said.

Kerala Financial Corporation has invited expression interest from eligible merchant bankers for a bond issue worth Rs 273.50 crore, the company said in a release and newspaper notice.

The proposed issue have a dual credit ratings of ‘AA’ by Acuite and Infomerics.

Bidding for these bonds will take place on the BSE’s bidding platform. The bond will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment of the BSE.