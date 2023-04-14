Kerala Financial Corp invites bids from merchant bankers for Rs 273.50-cr bond issue

Kerala Financial Corp invites applications from merchant bankers for Rs 273.50 cr bond issue

Kerala Financial Corporation has invited expression interest from eligible merchant bankers for a bond issue worth Rs 273.50 crore, the company said in a release and newspaper notice.

The last date for submission of bids is on April 20 by 2pm, the release said.

The proposed issue have a dual credit ratings of ‘AA’ by Acuite and Infomerics.

Bidding for these bonds will take place on the BSE’s bidding platform. The bond will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment of the BSE.

As per the release, after the deadline for submission of proposal, the technical bids will be opened at 3pm on April 20.

The company will use the net proceeds out of the issue after deduction of issue-related expenses would be used by issuer for working capital requirements.

Kerala Financial Corporation is a government-owned non-banking financial company in Kerala. It had last month come out with a plan to raise Rs 750 crore, but finally raised 476.50 crore through non-SLR bonds.