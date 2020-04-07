App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 09:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala-based business group announces salary hike for employees amid COVID-19 lockdown

Kerala-based entrepreneur has announced a salary hike to employees of Boby Chemmanur Group which is into various sectors, including the jewellery.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

At a time when most companies are exploring ways to reduce operational costs in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak, a Kerala-based entrepreneur has announced a salary hike to employees of Boby Chemmanur Group which is into various sectors, including the jewellery.

Initially 25 per cent salary hike will be implemented in the jewellery sector. Other sectors will be covered in a step by step manner, Boby Chemmanur, who has presence in jewellery, finance, resorts tours and travels business among others, said in a release here.

We are very proud of our 5 lakh strong workforce working as active partners in the growth and development in our various verticals viz; Chemmanur International Jewellers, Chemmanur Credits & Investments Ltd, Boby Chemanur (No 1) Chits Pvt Ltd, Boby Chemmanur Nidhi Ltd, Boby Bazaar, Oxygen Resorts, Boby Tours and Travels, Phygicart and a segment of the workforce will derive the benefits of the salary hike initially, he said.

Close

Out of 5 lakh strong workforce associated with various Boby Chemmanur institutions, many of them work on commission basis, he said. "As many as 70,000 women are partners in microfinance business.

related news

It is a joint-venture. They will also get the benefits accordingly," said. Rajan Menon, Head-Human Resources, Boby Chemmanur International Group, said this salary revision was in recognition of their extra-ordinary commitment, continuity- of-service efforts and to financially support the employees and their family.

The company said it has extended the facility to work from home to most of the workforce. They have been advised to strictly adhere to all the precautionary measures and instructions given by the government and the Health Department, it said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Boby Chemmanur #Business #coronavirus #India #jewellery #Kerala

most popular

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.