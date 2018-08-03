$1 million for an Instagram post! Here are the 10 highest-paid influencers

With Instagram and Snapchat taking over the digital world, ‘social media influencer’ has become an actual job, and for some, it pays extraordinarily well. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 No 10. Kendall Jenner | $500,000 | The American supermodel and TV personality has over 93 million followers on Instagram. This is according to the 2018 Instagram Rich List compiled by Hopper HQ. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 No 10. Lionel Messi | $500,000 | Share the 10th spot is one of the most loved football players in the world. He has over 97 million followers, making him one of the most famous influencer on social media. This helps him make big bucks for promotional posts. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 No 8. Neymar da Silva Santos | $600,000 | Another favourite of the football fans, the Brazilian forward charges a huge amount for sponsored posts for brands like Nike among others. He has 101 million followers on Instagram. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 No 7. Justin Bieber | $650,000 | The Canadian singer, songwriter and performer is followed by 102 million people. In some of his posts, the singer has promoted clothing lines and concerts. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 No 7. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson | $650,000 | The former WWE wrestler is a beloved movie star and has a following all over the world. With over 111 million followers, The Rock has promoted electronics and gym essentials on his Instagram handle. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 No 5. Beyonce | $700,000 | The American singer and businesswoman endorses clothing brands like Fila on her Instagram, where she has 116 million followers. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 No 4. Kim Kardashian West | $720,000 | The supermodel and reality TV sensation is known to promote skin care essential products and medicinal products on her Instagram account. She has 114 million followers on the photo sharing app. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 No 3. Cristiano Ronaldo | $750,000 | With a whopping 137 million Instagram followers, the Portugal star is among the top sportsman active on social media. He endorses sports brands and training equipment. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 No 2. Selena Gomez | $800,000 | The American singer, writer and producer has over 139 million followers on Instagram. Her recent posts have been in partnership with Puma. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 No 1. Kylie Jenner | $1 million | Another member of the Kardashain clan, the model and actress is the highest paid influencer on social media. She has 112.2 million followers and in July, became the youngest person on Forbes list of ‘America’s Richest Self-made Women’. Recent paid partnerships seen on her page are with beauty products and fashion brands. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 3, 2018 04:02 pm