Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kellogg and Reckitt Benckiser enter race for GSK's Horlicks

Nestle, HUL, ITC, and Coca Cola are the other companies reportedly eyeing GSK's consumer nutrition business

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Cereal maker The Kellogg Company (Kellogg) and British healthcare company Reckitt Benckiser Plc have entered the race to buy GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) consumer nutrition business, which includes Horlicks, The Economic Times reported.

Both companies have completed their initial evaluations of the deal. Rothschild is advising Kellogg, while Goldman Sachs is advising Reckitt Benckiser, sources told the paper.

The proposed deal is estimated to be roughly $4.5 billion in size, according to media reports.

Nestle, HUL, ITC, and Coca Cola are the other companies looking to acquire the business, media reports suggest.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Michigan-based Kellogg has been present in India for over twenty years. Its entry in the race for Horlicks is a surprise, given its otherwise conservative approach in the Indian market.

For Reckitt Benckiser, this will not be the first major acquisition in India. The company, which owns brands like owns brands such as Dettol, Strepsils and Veet, acquired Paras Pharmaceuticals eight years ago.

If Reckitt Benckiser is successful in acquiring GSK's Horlicks, then it is likely to reformulate the brand and sell it at chemists and pharmacies, source told the news daily.

There are also product synergies between Reckitt Benckiser's products and GSK's over-the-counter (OTC) offerings such as Crocin, Sensodyne and Eno.

For Kellogg, the acquisition is being driven by its parent company, the newspaper reported.

"Kellogg India doesn't have the resources to push such a mega deal," a source was quoted as saying.

"Besides, historically, it hasn't been aggressive in India, and neither has it explored acquisitions, instead, basing its strategy only on localisation, pushing small packs and moving beyond breakfast to cereal-based snacking, which is witnessing intensified competition," the source said.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 03:02 pm

tags #Business #GlaxoSmithKline #Horlicks #Kellogg

