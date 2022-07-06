KEI Industries Q1 PAT seen up 65.5% YoY to Rs 1,110 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durables sector. The brokerage house expects KEI Industries to report net profit at Rs 1,110 crore up 65.5% year-on-year (down 4.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 61.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 16,439 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 43.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,632 crore.

