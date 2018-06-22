KEF Infrastructure announces merger with Katerra

Infrastructure manufacturing company KEF Infrastructure today announced its strategic merger with US-based technology firm Katerra.

The partnership will jointly expand their geographic reach, manufacturing capacity, and market expertise, a statement issued by KEF here said.

"Both companies employ a vertically integrated model, offering end-to-end building services enhanced by offsite manufacturing and enterprise technology. The partnership will now help build KEF Katerra's in-house execution team which will reduce the on-site challenges on a project," it said.

The merged company already has more than USD 3.7 billion in bookings at this time across North America and India. Katerra is a pioneer in multi-family housing design, build and delivery.

"There is a tremendous potential for replicating their model to other regions of India, which will be key geographies for the KEF Katerra expansion. In addition to addressing housing needs, KEF Katerra will be actively engaged in building critical infrastructure such as hospitals and schools across India," KEF said.

Katerra operates globally, with two factories and 2,000 employees worldwide with a turnover of USD 1.1 Billion. Katerra was most recently valued at USD 3 billion, and investors include Softbank, Foxconn, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Founded in 2014, KEF Infra utilises robotics and automation in its advanced manufacturing operations to deliver high quality building projects more quickly and efficiently.

KEF Infra has 1,400 employees and factories in Krishnagiri and Lucknow in India.

"The merger will enable Katerra to bring world-class pre-cast concrete technologies to the US market, greatly expanding design and materials options for its American clientele. At the same time, the merger will result in a more robust global supply chain and elevated manufacturing processes in existing KEF markets," the company added.