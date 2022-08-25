Kedaara Capital picks minority stake in IVF chain Oasis Fertility

Oasis Fertility announced on August 25 that private equity firm Kedaara Capital has invested in its business and acquired a minority stake in the company.

The fertility chain said the investment intends to advance Oasis' vision of being a research-driven, clinical excellence-oriented fertility platform by strengthening its organic expansion across India and neighbouring markets and accelerating inorganic partnerships.

This is Kedaara's second investment in the healthcare industry's single-speciality division.

Along with this $50 million deal, there is also a commitment by Kedaara Capital to deploy further capital for strategic acquisitions.

Oasis Fertility has expanded to a network of 26 clinics spread across 16 locations since 2009. The entity said its Oasis’ scientific and excellence-oriented culture has enabled it to bring pioneering treatments and procedures to the fertility market which is reflected in its high success rates.

Further, it is stated that Oasis enjoys a strong reputation for handling complex cases and delivering successful outcomes in patients with a history of unsuccessful IVF treatments.

The fertility chain also mentioned it runs a unique, accredited in-house training academy, Oasis School for Human Embryology and Reproductive Medicine (OSHERM), that has trained over 200 medical professionals and published over 60 research papers.

Oasis had also launched first-of-its-kind andrology (male infertility) practice, known as AndroLife.