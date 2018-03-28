App
Mar 27, 2018 09:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

KEC International's Saudi Arabia JV becomes its subsidiary

The company held 49 percent of the share capital of Al Sharif Group and KEC Ltd Company (Al Sharif JV), a joint venture of the company located in Saudi Arabia, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

KEC International today said its JV in Saudi Arabia has become a subsidiary of the company on acquisition of additional shares.

The company held 49 percent of the share capital of Al Sharif Group and KEC Ltd Company (Al Sharif JV), a joint venture of the company located in Saudi Arabia, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

"Al Sharif JV has now become a subsidiary of the company pursuant to acquisition of additional 6,300 shares representing 2.10 percent of the total share capital of Al Sharif Group and KEC Limited Company," it said.

After acquiring 6,300 shares, the company's stake in the JV rose to 51.10 percent.

It added, "The company has acquired additional 6,300 shares of SAR 10 each in Al Sharif Group and KEC Limited Company thereby increasing the stake from the 49 percent to 51.10 percent.

