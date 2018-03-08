App
Mar 08, 2018 11:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

KEC International wins Rs 1,378 cr job orders

PTI
 
 
Engineering, procurement and construction major KEC International said it has won new orders worth of Rs 1,378 crore across all business verticals.

The company's transmission and distribution business has got orders worth Rs 786 crore across India, Middle East and SAARC, it said in a BSE filing.

Its railway business has secured four orders for composite and overhead electrification works aggregating to Rs 473 crore across India.

The cable business won various orders worth Rs 78 crore while its civil business has received an order of Rs 41 crore.

KEC International, an RPG Group firm, is a global infrastructure EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) major and has presence in power transmission and distribution, cables, railways, water, renewables and civil space.

The stock was trading 0.65 per cent up at Rs 407.70 on the BSE today.

