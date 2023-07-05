KEC International wins Rs 1,042 crore orders, expands railway business

KEC is India's second largest manufacturer of electric power transmission towers

KEC International, one of India's major engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms, has bagged fresh orders cumulatively worth Rs 1,042 crore, an exchange filing stated on July 5.

A significant portion of the new orders pertain to overseas clients, KEC International said, adding that its railway business has made its first foray into global markets.

The railway business "has secured its maiden international order for a Signaling & Telecommunication project" in SAARC or the South Asian bloc comprising of the countries located in the Indian subcontinent detail, KEC said, without divulging further details.

In the civil business, the company said it has "secured an order in the Metals & Mining segment from a reputed steel player in India".

In the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) category, KEC noted that it has received orders for "projects in India, Middle East, Europe and Americas".

This includes the "setting up of overhead Transmission line in Middle East", "supply of towers in India, Europe and the United States". The company further added that its subsidiary SAE Tower has secured orders for the "supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas".

KEC, in a press release, also stated that it received orders for "various types of cables in India and overseas". The break-up of the orders, in terms of their monetary value, was not shared by the company.

“We are pleased with the new order wins secured across our business verticals. The railway business has successfully expanded its footprint

internationally, leveraging the strong presence of our T&D business. The civil business continues to strengthen its order book in the industrial segment with the addition of a very reputed client. The maiden

tower supply order from Europe is a testament to our dedicated focus on diversifying the tower sales business geographically," KEC's managing director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said.

In the trading session on July 5, KEC's scrip settled at Rs 575.70 on the BSE, which was 0.13 percent higher than the previous day's close.