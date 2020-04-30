KEC International resumes operations at all factories

Infrastructure firm KEC International on Thursday said it has resumed operations at all its factories in the country in a phased manner.

"Pursuant to the necessary approvals/advisories received from the relevant governments authorities, the company has resumed operations/despatches at all its five factories in India in a phased manner," KEC International said in a statement.

The company said a large number of its domestic project sites for Transmission and Distribution (T&D)/railways/civil business have also commenced operations in a phased manner after receiving the requisites approvals/advisories.

The company has already applied for permissions for the remaining project sites and is hopeful that operations would be resumed at rest of the sites in the near future, the statement said.

KEC International said, it is taking all the necessary steps and ensuring complete sanitisation and social distancing norms at all its factories and project sites in accordance with the directions issued by local authorities to ensure health and hygiene of its direct and contractual employees.

Mumbai-headquartered KEC International is the flagship company of the RPG Group.