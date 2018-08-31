App
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 07:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

KEC International bags Rs 1,010 crore orders

KEC International has secured orders worth Rs 491 crore across India, middle east and the America, while the cables business has secured contracts of Rs 250 crore for various types of cables, KEC said in a statement issued here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
RPG Group company KEC International today said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,010 crore across its businesses both in domestic as well as

international markets.

In the transmission and distribution business, the company has secured orders worth Rs 491 crore across India, middle east and the America, while the cables business has secured contracts of Rs 250 crore for various types of cables, KEC said in a statement issued here.

In its solar business the company has bagged orders worth Rs 195 crore from various private players across India, while the civil business has secured contracts of Rs 74 crore for civil and structural works from an automobile firm and a cement company.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 07:48 pm

#Business #Companies #India #KEC International

