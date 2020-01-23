App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 05:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

KEC International bags new orders worth Rs 1,255 cr

In the railway business, the company has secured orders of Rs 449 crore for overhead electrification (OHE) and associated civil works in the country.

Engineering, procurement and construction major KEC International Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,255 crore across various businesses. In a statement, the RPG Group company said it has bagged orders worth Rs 510 crore for "transmission and distribution (T&D) projects in Africa, Middle East and the Americas."

In the railway business, the company has secured orders of Rs 449 crore for overhead electrification (OHE) and associated civil works in the country.

The civil business, it said, has secured orders of Rs 161 crore for residential and industrial projects in India.

The company secured orders of Rs 135 crore for various types of cables/cabling projects.

"We are pleased with the new order wins in the face of challenging global headwinds. Our geographical and business portfolio diversification is paying off well in the current environment. The orders in T&D, especially in the Middle East region, enable us to strengthen our presence in the international markets," KEC International Ltd MD and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said.

"The OHE orders in railways, further consolidate our leadership in the conventional railway segment," Kejriwal added.

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 05:10 pm

tags #Business #KEC International Ltd

