    KEC International bags new orders worth Rs 1,092 crore

    The RPG group company's transmission and distribution business has secured orders for projects in India, the Middle East and the Americas

    Moneycontrol News
    June 20, 2022 / 08:08 PM IST
    KEC International is executing infrastructure projects in more than 30 countries.

    KEC International, a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major, on June 20 said that it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,092 crore across its various businesses.

    The RPG group company's transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for projects in India, the Middle East and the Americas, it said in a statement. Its civil business has also secured an order for residential, industrial and defence segments in India.

    The company further stated that the civil business has secured an order for two 25 kV Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works for speed upgradation (Mission Raftaar) in India for the Railways, and also secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

    Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO, KEC International commented, “We are pleased with the new order wins secured across our business verticals."

    Kejriwal stated that the orders in T&D have enhanced the order book in both domestic and international markets. Moreover, the company's railway business has further consolidated its presence in emerging and new areas, with the order in the semi-high-speed rail under Mission Raftaar. "The civil business continues to be on a high growth trajectory, with consistent order inflows across segments, especially metals and mining and realty," he added.

    KEC International has a presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil and gas pipelines, and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in more than 30 countries and has a footprint in over 110 countries.
