KDEM sets up fintech task group headed by Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur

Reports by FICCI and BCG suggest the Indian fintech sector is set to attain a valuation of $150-$160 billion by 2025 (Representative image)

The state-sponsored Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) has set up a fintech task group headed by Razorpay founder and chief executive officer Harshil Mathur, according to an official release on November 18.

The task group will work towards creating a projected roadmap for the growth of the industry, identifying the opportunities and challenges faced by the fintech ecosystem in the state and leverage the partnering institutions and government to solve for them, KDEM said.

While Mathur would be leading the panel, other members of the task group are - Timmanna Gouda of Whatsloan, Miten Sampat from CRED, Nithin Kamath from Zerodha, Raveesh Naresh of Khatabook, Harsh Jain from Groww, and Johnson Tellis, governing council member of Sahyadri Institution.

The task group will "undertake ambitious goals like mentoring up and coming innovations", offering knowledge repositories and training avenues on fintech issues, and providing regulatory support for extant and upcoming innovations, the press release stated.

"India’s financial inclusion and digitization success story have been made possible by the combined efforts of the government as well as tech innovations, fundamentally disrupting the way masses access financial services. Taking a cue from this, KDEM launched the first Karnataka fintech task group, bringing together industry leaders to further pave the way for future innovations, founders, and citizens to participate in India’s Fintech success story," said KDEM Chairman B V Naidu.

The country's fintech sector is all set to attain a valuation of $150-$160 billion by 2025, according to reports by FICCI and BCG.

Notably, Karnataka is home to India’s leading fintech companies including Razorpay, Zerodha, Khatabook and CRED.

Mathur, under whose leadership the task group would operate, said KDEM's partnership with the industry players is a "critical milestone" for the country's fintech ecosystem.

"As Karnataka cements its place as a global fintech hub, our taskforce will work with the Karnataka government and industry players across the board to unlock new areas of innovation and growth. We are confident that the next generation of fintech startups from Karnataka are going to bring technology at the centre of India's journey to a 5 trillion dollar economy," he said.