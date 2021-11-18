MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

KDEM sets up fintech task group headed by Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur

The task group will work towards creating a projected roadmap for the growth of the industry, identifying the opportunities and challenges faced by the fintech ecosystem in the state and leverage the partnering institutions and government to solve for them.

Moneycontrol News
November 18, 2021 / 08:19 PM IST
Reports by FICCI and BCG suggest the Indian fintech sector is set to attain a valuation of $150-$160 billion by 2025 (Representative image)

Reports by FICCI and BCG suggest the Indian fintech sector is set to attain a valuation of $150-$160 billion by 2025 (Representative image)

The state-sponsored Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) has set up a fintech task group headed by Razorpay founder and chief executive officer Harshil Mathur, according to an official release on November 18.

The task group will work towards creating a projected roadmap for the growth of the industry, identifying the opportunities and challenges faced by the fintech ecosystem in the state and leverage the partnering institutions and government to solve for them, KDEM said.

While Mathur would be leading the panel, other members of the task group are - Timmanna Gouda of Whatsloan, Miten Sampat from CRED, Nithin Kamath from Zerodha, Raveesh Naresh of Khatabook, Harsh Jain from Groww, and Johnson Tellis, governing council member of Sahyadri Institution.

The task group will "undertake ambitious goals like mentoring up and coming innovations", offering knowledge repositories and training avenues on fintech issues, and providing regulatory support for extant and upcoming innovations, the press release stated.

"India’s financial inclusion and digitization success story have been made possible by the combined efforts of the government as well as tech innovations, fundamentally disrupting the way masses access financial services. Taking a cue from this, KDEM launched the first Karnataka fintech task group, bringing together industry leaders to further pave the way for future innovations, founders, and citizens to participate in India’s Fintech success story," said KDEM Chairman B V Naidu.

Close

Related stories

The country's fintech sector is all set to attain a valuation of $150-$160 billion by 2025, according to reports by FICCI and BCG.

Notably, Karnataka is home to India’s leading fintech companies including Razorpay, Zerodha, Khatabook and CRED.

Mathur, under whose leadership the task group would operate, said KDEM's partnership with the industry players is a "critical milestone" for the country's fintech ecosystem.

"As Karnataka cements its place as a global fintech hub, our taskforce will work with the Karnataka government and industry players across the board to unlock new areas of innovation and growth. We are confident that the next generation of fintech startups from Karnataka are going to bring technology at the centre of India's journey to a 5 trillion dollar economy," he said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Harshal Mathur #Karnataka #KDEM #Khatabook #Razorpay #Zerodha
first published: Nov 18, 2021 08:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.