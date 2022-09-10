English
    KCR contemplating foray into national politics with launch of party: Party sources

    On speculation that the plan would be announced on the occasion of Dussehra festival in October, the sources said it has not yet been concluded

    PTI
    September 10, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST
    File image of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

    Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is contemplating foray into national politics with the launch of a national party though the idea has not yet been finalised, party sources said on Saturday.

    On speculation that the plan would be announced on the occasion of Dussehra festival in October, the sources said it has not yet been concluded.

    People are disappointed with the NDA government at the Centre over its failures on various fronts and there is a need for a new party and Rao has deep understanding about the country and the people's needs, they said.

    The presidents of TRS district units on Friday called upon Rao, also known as KCR, to plunge into national politics to put an end to BJP's alleged anti-people rule at the Centre.

    "We, the presidents of various districts, appeal to KCR that he must enter national politics and start a national party," TRS MLA and Mancherial district unit president Balka Suman said.

    Several other TRS leaders, including some state ministers, have also spoken in favour of Rao foraying into the national political scene.

    The statements of these district leaders is seen as a broad hint about Rao starting a national party.

    Rao, who recently met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar in Patna, called for a "BJP mukt Bharat", (BJP-free India) blaming the saffron party's government at the Centre for the many ills plaguing the country.

    In his recent public meetings in the state, he has spoken about Telangana playing a vibrant role in national politics.

    The TRS, in its Foundation Day event in April this year, had adopted a political resolution resolving that the party should play the key role in national politics for the wider interest of the country as the BJP is exploiting "communal sentiments" for its political convenience.

    Rao has met a number of non-BJP, non-Congress opposition leaders, including Nitish Kumar, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Hemant Soren and discussed the BJP's alleged anti-people policies and bringing about a "qualitative change in the country".

    In June this year, Rao had discussed the idea of floating a national party with the TRS leaders though no final decision was taken on the idea, TRS sources had then said.

    Some names like 'Bharat Rashtriya Samiti' (BRS), 'Ujwal Bharat Party' and 'Naya Bharat Party' were discussed for the new outfit, they had claimed.
    PTI
    Tags: #KCR #Telangana CM #TRS
    first published: Sep 10, 2022 07:15 pm
