    Kaynes Technology to invest Rs 3,750 cr in Karnataka chip plant, create 3,200 jobs

    The deal with Kaynes will position Karnataka at the forefront of OSAT and PCB technologies

    Moneycontrol News
    August 25, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
    Kaynes Technology and the Karnataka IT-BT department has entered into a contract to set up a semiconductor assembly and testing facility (OSAT) in Mysuru.

    According to a statement from Kaynes Technology, the agreement entails an investment of Rs 3,750 crore to create 3,200 employment opportunities.

    Kaynes Circuits India Pvt Ltd will spearhead the establishment of a Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing plant to produce complex multi-layered boards. The deal with Kaynes will position Karnataka at the forefront of OSAT and PCB technologies, according to a release.

    "The partnership is poised to not only meet pressing demands but also to position Karnataka as a hub for cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing and the cultivation of a self-sustaining and self-reliant ecosystem," the statement said.

    Chief Minister Siddaramiah, IT-BT and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director of the Department of Industries & Commerce Gunjan Krishna, and KDEM CEO Sanjeev Gupta were present at the event.

    Tags: #investment #jobs #Karnataka #Kaynes Technology
    first published: Aug 25, 2023 10:19 am

