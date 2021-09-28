Kayak Investments to sell 6.57% stake in Max Healthcare, base deal size Rs 2,220 crore

Max Healthcare Institute

Kayak Investments Holdings Private Ltd, one of the promoting entities of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, will sell its 6.57 percent stake in the company, CNBC TV 18 reported on September 28.

The 6.57 percent stake accounts for nearly 6.3 crore shares, which would be sold at a price range of Rs 350-369 per share, the report said, adding that the base deal size is Rs 2,220 crore.



Kayak Investments, which is an affiliate of global private equity fund KKR, had divested 0.28 percent of the total paid up equity share capital in Max Healthcare in August this year, in order to comply with the minimum public shareholding threshold set by the market regulator SEBI.

The sale of a 6.57 percent stake by Kayak Investments is considered to be one of the largest block deals of the market to take place on September 29.

The shares of Max Healthcare closed at Rs 371.20 today, marking a 3.41 percent or Rs 12.25 jump as compared to the previous day.