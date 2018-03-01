Kawasaki bullish on premium bike sales in India

India Kawasaki Motors, which snapped ties with Bajaj Auto in April 2017, is expected to step up its market presence in the premium bike segment in the country, a company official said.

The Japanese company is hopeful of growth in sales of high-end bikes in India. "We are bullish on the growth of premium bikes sales in India despite demonetisation and GST, as the income levels of people are also rising," the managing director of India Kawasaki Motors, Yutaka Yamashita, told reporters.

The premium bike market is expected to grow 30 percent every year, he said. The company is presently assembling bikes, with engine capacities ranging between 300 cc and 1400 cc, at its own factory at Pune, Yamashita said, adding that Kawasaki has also set up development centres in the country. Since April 2017, Kawasaki has sold 1500 units in India.

The company has also established 22 dealerships in the country.