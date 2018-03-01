App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 23, 2018 07:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kawasaki bullish on premium bike sales in India

The Japanese company is hopeful of growth in sales of high-end bikes in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India Kawasaki Motors, which snapped ties with Bajaj Auto in April 2017, is expected to step up its market presence in the premium bike segment in the country, a company official said.

The Japanese company is hopeful of growth in sales of high-end bikes in India. "We are bullish on the growth of premium bikes sales in India despite demonetisation and GST, as the income levels of people are also rising," the managing director of India Kawasaki Motors, Yutaka Yamashita, told reporters.

The premium bike market is expected to grow 30 percent every year, he said. The company is presently assembling bikes, with engine capacities ranging between 300 cc and 1400 cc, at its own factory at Pune, Yamashita said, adding that Kawasaki has also set up development centres in the country. Since April 2017, Kawasaki has sold 1500 units in India.

The company has also established 22 dealerships in the country.

tags #Business #India #Kawasaki Motors

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC