Kashmir’s tourism battered by uncertainty from conflict and lockdowns, waits for Budget 2022 relief

After 2011, when J&K received over 13 lakh tourists, the visitors' number has remained subdued. (Photos: Firdous Hassan)

Mumtaz Ahmad has been a travel agent in north Kashmir’s Baramulla for more than 15 years. But, last year, the 42-year-old decided to quit.

The valley had been through two lockdowns, back to back. First after the abrogation of Article 370 and the second after the pandemic. Tourism, which otherwise contributes 8 percent to the UT’s GDP and which is its biggest industry after horticulture, had thinned to a runnel.

“I pumped in all my savings to keep my agency open, but no one turned up,” he says. Ahmad sent out emails offering deals and framed cheaper tour packages, but nothing came of them.

Another travel agent Showkat Khankashi, who owns Cloud Nine Travels, went further. He travelled across states to sell packages, and spent all that he had earned to keep his business afloat during the lockdowns.

“I had employed three to four people, each of whom I had to pay Rs 40,000 in salary, even when my business was not earning anything,” he says.

Why didn’t he simply give up? “Tourism is in my blood, I can’t think beyond it,” says Khankashi, who has spent over two decades in tourism. Therefore, he trudged on.

Ahmad, finally defeated by an empty inbox and accumulating losses, pulled down the shutters on his agency and went to work on his orchard.

Twists and turns

Then November came--and November to March is when the valley gets the heaviest flow of tourists, who come to marvel at the snowfall--and broke a new record. November of 2021 saw the most number of tourists than any November has seen in the last seven years.

November 2021 welcomed 1,27,000 visitors against the seven-year average of 54,200; and against 6,327 in 2020, 12,086 in 2019 and 33,720 in 2018.

Khankashi isn’t celebrating this unexpected windfall yet: “We can’t say Kashmir tourism has recovered because the flow of visitors is not constant.”

Ahmad has become hopeful again though, and has reopened his agency.

“Tourism has become an unpredictable industry in Kashmir,” he says of the industry that according to Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) employs 100,000 people directly or indirectly. “Over the last decade, we have survived floods and lockdowns.”

That is a short span in the life of tourism in Kashmir, which has a history that spans centuries. Even in the Mughal era, kings rested here and eulogised its beauty. Jehangir is said to have called it the paradise “priests had prophesied and poets sung”.

Modern tourism, with infrastructure being built specifically to attract visitors, came to the region nearly 170 years ago under the British Raj.

In the more recent past, 2011 was the best year, receiving the most number of tourists in the decade at 13,14, 432. Then the uncertainty that Ahmad talks about struck: in 2014, excessive rains caused floods that roiled through the valley and washed away property worth $16 billion.

The devastating floods dropped the number of tourists to 9,27,815 in 2015. However, the recent lockdowns proved more ruinous--the number of visitors plunged to 4,99,584 in 2019 and 41,267 in 2020.

What are the answers?

Political fragility has fractured the sector the deepest, according to noted economist Shaqeel Qalander, who is also the former president of KCCI. In 2019, a KCCI report titled A Preliminary Economic Loss Assessment Report stated that, following the lockdown and internet clampdown for more than six months in the valley, the tourism sector faced losses of up to Rs 9,191 crore and over 1.4 lakh people lost their jobs.

“The government needs to ensure peace is restored in the valley for sectors such as tourism to flourish,” says Qalander.

Those working in the sector, like Farooq Ahmad Kuthoo, have more concrete demands.

Kuthoo is the president of Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK). He believes a broad interest waiver is the answer.

“The government should waive interest on loans given to tour operators, whether leisure, adventure or pilgrimage operators, and for various purposes such as purchase of tourist taxis, adventure tourism equipment, office automation, power back-up systems and staff training,” he says.

The government on its part seems more focussed on generating business than offering bailouts.

“We have several events including winter carnival and promotional events in various parts of the country,” tells Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Sarmad Hafeez to Moneycontrol. “Some of the destinations including Sonmarg and Doodhpathri in central Kashmir will be open for tourists for the first time to extend their winter trip in Kashmir,” he adds.

There was a Rs 3 crore relief package made available to the weakest in the chain, such as shikara wallahs and pony wallahs.

Shikaras idle for hours before someone hires them.

With moored shikaras bobbing quietly in the background, 80-year-old Abdul Kareem Bhat who has been gliding over these waters for over six decades says that he has never seen a worse slump. “Before 2014, we didn’t have time to have a meal… there was such a rush, even 10 to 13 customers a day. It has come down to two or three rides a day,” he says. Earnings have fallen from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 a day, during the peak season, to Rs 300 to Rs 600 a day. Out of the 20 shikarawalas who share Ghat No 9 with Bhat, only two or three get hired a day.

Wali Mohammad Bhat, president of the All J&K Taxi Shikara Owners Association and All J&K Shikara Workers Association, says only 25 percent of shikarawalas get customers these days. "Hopes are high that snowfall will bring more visitors,” he says.

But snow will not bring much relief to ponywallah Tariq Ahmad, who lives and works in Pahalgam, a sought-after winter destination after Gulmarg. “People don’t care much for ponies when there is snowfall,” he says, “We will have to wait for spring… other ponywallahas have started work as labourers in south Kashmir.”

Larger picture

While Abdul Kareem and Ahmad worry about their daily earnings, the better off are impatient for bigger plans.

The travel agents’ association head Kuthoo applauds the relief package but adds that tour operators, who he estimates are 700 to 800 in number, have been “ignored” by the government.

Prominent hotelier Faiz Ahmad Bakshi believes the government should make building tourism infrastructure its first priority and then invest in promoting the destination more aggressively, even getting a familiar face to do it.

“A celebrity should be appointed a brand ambassador for Kashmir tourism, like they have done for Gujarat, apart from intensifying roadshows and promotional events countrywide,” he says.

Tourism Secretary Hafeez says that the promotional budget for J&K will definitely be increased. “We will launch an advertisement campaign on Kashmir tourism,” he says, adding, “the publicity budget this year is our main focus and mediums such as hoardings, social media and media will be utilised to promote Kashmir.”

There is no mention of a celebrity though.

Economist Qalander is looking for a more comprehensive strategy from the government.

“First of all we need a robust tourism policy,” he says.“The government needs to promote other destinations of Kashmir equally, otherwise all tourists rush to Gulmarg and all the hotels get booked up, and tourists are put off because they can’t find accommodation. Tourists have to be diverted to other destinations so that the carrying capacity of Kashmir as a tourism destination increases.”

There has been discussions around a comprehensive tourism policy for years now. For now, the entire industry is pinning its hopes on Budget 2022-2023 for support and revival.