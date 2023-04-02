Kashmir-based Baldev Singh Raina named among top 51 Sikh business leaders of India

Baldev Singh Raina, a prominent businessman from the Kashmir Valley, was named among the top 51 Sikh business leaders of India in the book ‘Sikh Business Leaders Of India’ authored by Prabhleen Singh, an administrative officer at the Punjabi University, Patiala.

The book, published by the Outlook Group, highlights the accomplishments and contributions of the 51 business personalities from the Sikh community.

Raina, who hails from the Baramulla district of Jammu & Kashmir, is MD and CEO of Peaks Group of companies. He also heads the United Sikh Progressive Forum and is a member of the Technical Education Board, J&K.

Apart from his core business of automobiles, Raina has also excelled in agriculture, housing and development, manufacturing and construction businesses.

Moneycontrol News