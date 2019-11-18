App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karvy delays broking payouts: Investors send SOS to Centre, FinMin & SEBI

The latter is facing a liquidity crunch as some of its commodity trading clients have defaulted on payments after incurring huge losses on trades in castor seed contracts, sources told Moneycontrol

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Investors have taken the social media route to complain to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Finance Ministry and markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), seeking payouts from Hyderabad based-financial services group Karvy.

The latter is facing a liquidity crunch as some of its commodity trading clients have defaulted on payments after incurring huge losses on trades in castor seed contracts, sources told Moneycontrol.

The payments contagion now seems to have spread with other investors complaining that Karvy is not making payments.

Close
Dipak Mundra tweeted that despite requesting transfer of existing funds from his trading account, the same was not being done “on the pretext that there are server issues.”

related news

Other investors to have complained:





Following investor complaints, Karvy tweeted that most issues have been addressed.


Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 18, 2019 09:17 am

tags #Business #markets

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Trusted By 1cr Families
Medlife Health Comes Home