App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 10:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Karur Vysya Bank to raise up to Rs 1,200 cr via securities

The bank said its board has approved the proposal for domestic fundraising by way of issuance of Basel III complaint unsecured tier 1 and 2 capital instruments on "private placement basis/preferential allotment/qualified institutional placement up to Rs 1,200 crore"

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank today said it plans to raise up to Rs 1,200 crore through a mix of equity and debt.

In a regulatory filing, the bank said its board has approved the proposal for domestic fundraising by way of issuance of Basel III compliant unsecured tier 1 and 2 capital instruments on "private placement basis/preferential allotment/qualified institutional placement up to Rs 1,200 crore".

The proposal involves raising the fund in single or multiple tranches.

"...fundraising by way of Basel III complaint unsecured tier 1 and 2 capital instruments issuance shall be subject to approval of shareholders, regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required," the bank added.

The bank's shares closed at Rs 104.85 a piece on BSE, down 0.94 percent.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 10:48 am

tags #Karur Vysya Bank

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.