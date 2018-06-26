Karur Vysya Bank to raise up to Rs 1,200 cr via securities

Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank today said it plans to raise up to Rs 1,200 crore through a mix of equity and debt.

In a regulatory filing, the bank said its board has approved the proposal for domestic fundraising by way of issuance of Basel III compliant unsecured tier 1 and 2 capital instruments on "private placement basis/preferential allotment/qualified institutional placement up to Rs 1,200 crore".

The proposal involves raising the fund in single or multiple tranches.

"...fundraising by way of Basel III complaint unsecured tier 1 and 2 capital instruments issuance shall be subject to approval of shareholders, regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required," the bank added.

The bank's shares closed at Rs 104.85 a piece on BSE, down 0.94 percent.