English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Infosys Q2 Earnings | Analysis, Future Outlook
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Karur Vysya Bank re-appoints KG Mohan as board member for 3 years

    The first term of Mohan was completed on October 11, 2022.

    PTI
    October 13, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on Thursday said it has re-appointed non-executive independent director KG Mohan for three years on its board. The first term of Mohan was completed on October 11, 2022.

    He was re-appointed by the board in its meeting on September 22, 2022, for the second term of three years with effect from October 12, 2022, as an additional director under the independent category, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

    Mohan's re-appointment is subject to the bank's shareholders' approval.

    Shares of KVB were trading at Rs 82.50 apiece on BSE, down by 0.18 per cent from the previous close.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #K G mohan #Karur Vysya Bank
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 02:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.