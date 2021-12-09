Karur Vysya Bank names Ramshankar R as CFO with effect from Feb 10

A branch of Karur Vysysa Bank in Mysuru (File image: PTI)

private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on December 9 informed the stock exchanges on appointment of Ramshankar R as its next Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The appointment will come into effect from February 10, 2022, the bank said.

In addition to the CFO charge, Ramshankar would also hold the post of Key Managerial Personnel, the regulatory filing noted. He would replace the current CFO, M D Ramesh Murthy, who has resigned from his role and would be relieved following the conclusion of his notice period.

"The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 08th December 2021 has appointed Mr. Ramshankar R as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Bank effective from 10th February 2022 consequent to the resignation of present incumbent Mr. MD Ramesh Murthy who will be relieved from the services of the bank after the notice period," KVB informed the BSE and the NSE.

Notably, Ramshankar has over 24 years of varied experience in finance, accounts and banking. He started his career in finance and accounts with India Motor Parts and Accessories Limited (TVS Group Company) in 1997, and moved the banking sector in 2002. He joined as a Credit Analyst in ING Vysya Bank, New Delhi and later moved to ICICI Bank in the national capital as Relationship Manager for wholesale banking.

After a five-year stint with the ICICI Bank, Ramshankar moved to HDFC Bank in Chennai in 2007, where he managed large corporaterelationships and later assumed the charge of Territory Head

Business Banking.

Ramshankar joined KVB in 2012 and has handled retail, branch banking, divisional office administration, corporate banking before moving to Finance and Control Department of the bank reporting to CFO.

"His experience in handling credit relationships of SME, Mid and large corporate has given him thorough experience in financial analysis and interpretation of the financial statements of Banks, NBFCs etc," KVB said.

Ramshankar is also a Fellow Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). He holds DISA, Information Systems Audit – conducted by ICAI, Certificate in GST conducted by ICAI and IIBF‘s certificate in Resolution of Stressed Assets with special emphasis on Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code for Bankers.