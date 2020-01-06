Karur Vysya Bank CEO & MD PR Seshadri resigns

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd on Monday said its Managing Director & CEO P R Seshadri has submitted his resignation citing personal reasons.

"Board of Directors of the Bank in their meeting held Monday has accepted the resignation of P R Seshadri," Karur Vysya Bank said in a regulatory filing.

He will be "relieved from the services of the Bank at the close of working hours on 31st March 2020 as per his request," the filing added.

Seshadri, submitted his resignation vide letter dated January 4, 2020 citing personal reasons.