App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 11:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Karur Vysya Bank CEO & MD PR Seshadri resigns

"Board of Directors of the Bank in their meeting held Monday has accepted the resignation of P R Seshadri," Karur Vysya Bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd on Monday said its Managing Director & CEO P R Seshadri has submitted his resignation citing personal reasons.

"Board of Directors of the Bank in their meeting held Monday has accepted the resignation of P R Seshadri," Karur Vysya Bank said in a regulatory filing.

He will be "relieved from the services of the Bank at the close of working hours on 31st March 2020 as per his request," the filing added.

Close

Seshadri, submitted his resignation vide letter dated January 4, 2020 citing personal reasons.

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank were trading at Rs 56.85, down 4.85 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 10:34 am

tags #Business #Companies #Karur Vysya Bank #P R Seshadri

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.