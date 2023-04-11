 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka's second Vande Bharat Express to run on Bengaluru-Hubballi-Dharwad route

Christin Mathew Philip
Apr 11, 2023 / 07:14 PM IST

Railways is also mulling the introduction of Vande Bharat trains on routes like Bengaluru-Kacheguda in Hyderabad and Bengaluru- Coimbatore.

Karnataka will soon have its second Vande Bharat Express running on the Bengaluru-Hubballi-Dharwad route.

The trial run of the train is expected to commence on April 12, and commercial operations are likely to begin by the end of May or the first week of June, after the assembly polls on May 10.

The Bengaluru-Hubballi main line has been electrified, following the commissioning of the Devaragudda-Hubballi section on March 31.

This will be the second Vande Bharat Express in Karnataka, after the first one was introduced on the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai route in November 2022, maintained by Southern Railway.