Karnataka wants WFH till December 2022 for some, here is why

The advisory issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT&BT, EV Ramana Reddy has been sent to the regional director of NASSCOM and circulated among IT companies.

Moneycontrol News
August 24, 2021 / 01:00 PM IST
The BMRCL has planned a 19 km stretch of the metro on the ORR, where a large number of tech parks and offices are located. (Representative image)

The BMRCL has planned a 19 km stretch of the metro on the ORR, where a large number of tech parks and offices are located. (Representative image)

The Karnataka government has asked IT companies with offices in Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR) to consider letting most of their employees work from home till December 2022.

In an advisory, the state government said the move was aimed at reducing traffic congestion amid metro construction on the road, The News Minute has reported.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has planned a 19 km stretch of the metro on the ORR, where a large number of tech parks and offices are located.

The advisory issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT&BT, EV Ramana Reddy has been sent to the regional director of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) and circulated among IT companies.

Also read - Hot desking, hyperlocal hubs: What return to office will look like for techies

Another suggestion offered was staggering office timings for employees and encouraging them to take the BMTC or employee bus services provided by companies.

Reddy said this was a suggestion, and it was not compulsory for companies to follow the advisory.

"We would like to bring to your notice that BMRCL is starting metro construction works on Outer Ring Road (ORR) from Central Silk Board to KR Puram and the construction of the same could extend to about 1.5 to 2 years. The ORR houses many large Tech Parks and IT Company campuses and carries a large amount of traffic throughout the day," read the advisory by EV Ramana Reddy, as quoted by The News Minute.

"The ORR, despite having 6 lanes and service roads, is infamous for its perennial traffic congestion. In the COVID pandemic situation, with IT companies working from home (WFH) has provided some relief to traffic movement on ORR. However, with the start of metro construction on ORR, it would be extremely difficult to manage traffic movement on ORR especially if IT companies resume work from office," the advisory said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Karnataka
first published: Aug 24, 2021 01:00 pm

