KGF: Karnataka urges NICDIT to establish industrial corridor in the region

Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil.

Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil urged National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) to consider the establishment of an industrial corridor in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), which is around 100 km from Bengaluru.

At a meeting of NICDIT chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on May 30, Patil who attended the meeting virtually said the 3,600 acres of land owned by BEML in KGF could be utilised for this purpose.

He said that if the project were to materialise, KGF would emerge as a prominent industrial hub on the Bengaluru-Chennai industrial corridor, generating numerous job opportunities.

Patil stated that a proposal outlining the project would be submitted to the apex body in the near future.

"The proposal made by Patil witnessed a positive response in the meeting. Union ministers who were present asked Patil to submit the proposal with details," said a statement from the Karnataka industries department on May 30.

Regarding the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) Tumakuru node, Patil said that the development of Phase-A covering 1,736 acres had been entrusted to L&T at a contract price of Rs 948 crore.

On the Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (BMIC) Dharwad node, the minister stated that a preliminary notification had been issued for 6,042 acres, and a proposal for issuing a final notification for 2,000 acres had been submitted to the government.

He added that the master plan for the entire 6,042 acres is currently in progress.

The minister assured that the government would prioritise resolving any issues related to land acquisition for these projects.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Ports Sarbananda Sonowal, as well as chief Ministers and industry ministers from various states.

Senior officials from Karnataka Department of Commerce and Industries including principal secretary S Selva Kumar, commissioner Gunjan Krishna participated virtually in the meeting.