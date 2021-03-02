Karnataka unveils new policy for engineering research & development sector

Karnataka is one of the largest contributors to the ER&D industry, which is one of the fastest growing sector in IT.

Karnataka launched the Engineering Research and Development (R&D) Policy 2021 that has the potential to create 50,000 new jobs and attract investment into the state beyond Bengaluru in next five years.

The policy, released by Karnataka’s Department of Electronics, IT & Biotechnology, will also look at increasing the state's contribution to ER&D to 45 percent in the five-year period.

It was developed in collaboration with the IT industry body NASSCOM.

Speaking at the launch of the policy, Ashwath Narayan CN, Deputy Chief Minister, Karnataka, said, “The State’s ER&D industry has witnessed accelerated growth over the recent years, and Karnataka has evolved to be the preferred home. In recognition of the same, Government of Karnataka has taken the lead in coming up with a progressive ER&D Policy.”

ER&D market in India

Karnataka is one of the largest contributors to the ER&D industry, which is one of the fastest growing sector in IT. There are about 900 global capability centres for ER&D in India and significant share of them in Bengaluru.

At $31 billion, India accounts for about 30 percent market share in global ER&D outsourcing services. It is likely to reach $63 billion by 2025.

Policy initiatives

To tap into this opportunity, the policy has outlined three key pillars.

To attract multinationals to establish new ER&D centres in the State or expand their existing facilities through subsidies, market the advantages of the ecosystem to global MNCs and bridging the gap between engineering talent and opportunity.

To achieve this, the government will invest in skilling, and improve academia and industry collaboration, and promote IP creation. The policy will also support engineering R&D entrepreneurs and startups and facilitate access to investment opportunities. The idea is to take the capabilities beyond Bengaluru and spur growth in the regional economies as well.

Subsidies

In terms of subsidies, the government will offer up to 50 percent reimbursement of rentals up to Rs 2 crore to MNC entity beyond Bengaluru Urban district. It will also offer recruitment assistance and up to 20 percent subsidy up to Rs 2 crore for investing in the State beyond Bengaluru. These subsidies will be assessed on case to case basis based on the investment the companies are making and also employment they generate.

The policy has also identified priority sectors that include aerospace and defense, automotives, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and software products.

To promote innovation, the government will provide funding to colleges for projects and will also fund the cost of developing industry-oriented courses in the colleges and universities. This is so that talents are in line with the industry demand.