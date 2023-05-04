Karnataka transport department seizes illegal electric scooters in Bengaluru

Karnataka transport dept seizes illegal electric scooters in Bengaluru.

Karnataka transport department on May 4 seized 14 illegal electric scooters from rental companies that provide them to gig workers for delivering food, grocery and other items.

Transport commissioner N Shivakumar told Moneycontrol that 10 electric scooters were seized from the godowns of rental companies located in Koramangala, and two each from Jayanagar and Jnanabharathi for violating norms. "Most of these illegal electric scooters were used by gig workers for delivery work," he said.

Officials said these e-scooters, OEMs and rental companies claim to have a speed of under 25 km/h and that they are exempted from regulations under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules. However, they reportedly found that speedometers of these e-scooters were tampered with to show a speed of less than 25 km/h, while the vehicles easily operate at speeds above 50 km/h.

RTO officials also found the power of the motor to be above 500 watts, as against the prescribed limits of 250 watts under the GSR 291 (E) notification issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) in April 2014.

In October 2022, MORTH issued an instruction to all states stating that many dealers are engaged in the sale of battery-operated two-wheelers in contravention of the provisions under Central Motor Vehicle Rules.

"These manufacturers and dealers are supplying higher capacity models which are plying with top speeds of 40 km/h to 55 km/h without type approval, insurance, and vehicle identification as per norms. These vehicles are tampering with the verification undertaken by the testing agency," it said.