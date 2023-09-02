Karnataka to start state-owned airlines for regional connectivity

Karnataka industries minister MB Patil.

The Karnataka government is looking to launch an airline to enhance regional connectivity, the state's industries and infrastructure development minister MB Patil has said.

"I had a discussion with Sanjay Ghodawat, owner and founder of Star Air, who stated that one aircraft will cost Rs 200 crore. If we acquire three new aircraft, the cost will be Rs 600 crore and it will be less if we lease them. Rs 600 crore is not a significant amount for the government," Patil told mediapersons on September 1.

He said a state-owned airline would improve air connectivity on Bengaluru-Mysuru, Bengaluru-Kalaburagi, Bengaluru-Hubballi, Bengaluru-Shivamogga, and Mysuru-Kalaburagi routes.

Patil also disclosed that a former senior leader from Air India has offered assistance in establishing the state-owned airline.

He said the state government has also decided to manage new airports on its own instead of relying on the Airports Authority of India. "The Shivamogga airport was the first to be maintained by the government, and upcoming airports in Vijayapura, Raichur, Ballari, Karwar, and Hassan will also be maintained by the government," he said.

Patil said that the government was in the process of formulating a civil aviation policy for Karnataka and developing airstrips in Dharmasthala, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru.

In the neighbouring Kerala, the state government had plans to start its airline Air Kerala but it didn't take off. Last year, the Union government completed the disinvestment of flag carrier Air India, transferring its shares to Tata's wholly-owned subsidiary, Talace Pvt Ltd.