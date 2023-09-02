Karnataka to purchase 33 high-end cars for ministers amid financial crunch

Toyota Innova Hycross

The Karnataka government, which is facing a financial crunch as it implements five poll promises that will collectively cost around Rs 60,000 crore annually, has decided to buy 33 high-end cars for ministers at a total cost of Rs 10 crore.

The government will purchase Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid SUVs, one for each of the 33 ministers at a cost of Rs 30 lakh a vehicle. These cars will be acquired directly from Toyota Kirloskar Bengaluru, as per an order issued on August 17.

The government has chosen to invoke the 4(G) exemption under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, which allows contracts to be awarded without the need for floating tenders.

Several BJP leaders, including Ashwath Narayan, have criticised the government's decision to acquire luxury cars for ministers.