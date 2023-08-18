Karnataka to launch dedicated platform to facilitate investments by US companies

US companies are eyeing investments in e-mobility, ESDM, clean energy, aerospace, and defence sectors, according to Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil.

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on August 18 said the government will constitute a dedicated platform to facilitate investments by the US companies in Karnataka.

Speaking at an event organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in India (AMCHAM - Karnataka Chapter), he said that an increasing number of US companies are expressing interest in investing in the state.

The minister emphasised that moving forward, industrial plots would only be allocated to entrepreneurs after achieving at least 75 percent of the targeted development set by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).

In response to a suggestion from an industry expert, the minister said an Economic Advisory Board will be formed soon.

Patil assured that there is no shortage of land, water, and power in the North Karnataka region. He encouraged industrialists to consider establishing their plants in districts like Vijayapura.

He noted that investment proposals worth Rs 40,000 crore have been received since the new government took office, and an additional Rs 60,000 crore worth of proposals are currently in the pipeline.

Tata Technologies has expressed interest in establishing three Common Facilities Centres (CFCs) for MSMEs, according to Patil. He emphasised that the manufacturing sector should grow in parallel with the IT sector in the state.

Patil also announced that 'Invest Karnataka Forum' would be reconstituted and a 'Strategic Investments Committee' would be formed to facilitate FDI inflow to the state.

He explained that the government is promoting industry growth throughout the state by offering attractive incentives and initiatives like 'Beyond Bengaluru.' Patil said he plans to convene a meeting with industrialists in the next two weeks.