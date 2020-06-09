Karnataka STPI units export services worth Rs 36,459 crore amid lockdown

Three-months worth of software exports from Karnataka's Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) units stood at Rs 36,459 crore despite lockdown restrictions in place to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

First set up in 1991, STPI-Bengaluru in Karnataka has four sub-units at Mysuru, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Manipal. In FY19, the Karnataka units registered revenue of Rs 1,74,894 crore, which accounts for 41 percent of total national exports.

Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI, said exports clocked by STPI registered units stood at Rs 4,21,103 crore during 2018-19.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus crisis

Indian IT services is a $ 191 billion industry, comprising around 18,000 plus firms that directly employ more than 40 lakh people strong workforce and contributes 7.7 percent of GDP.

STPI was the one of the first organisations to enable work from home facility to its member units. STPI also waived off rentals for startups operating out of STPI for four months. Close to 18 startups from Karnataka benefitted from this.

STPI-Bengaluru is also in the process of setting up Atal Incubation Centre focusing on healthcare domain, supported by NITI Aayog, Govt of India. The centre will help start-ups to bring new technological solutions in the healthcare domain.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis